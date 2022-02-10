Our rivalry with Kaizer Chiefs’ is one of the biggest in local football, says TS Galaxy’s Tim Sukazi

Durban — TS Galaxy President, Tim Sukazi believes his club is one of Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs’ biggest rivals in local football. The Rockets will round up a host of Nedbank Cup fixtures with a 6pm kick-off against the mighty Amakhosi at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Sukazi has declared Chiefs as one of their biggest enemies if one is to consider the events of the last time the two sides locked horn in the Nedbank Cup. “The football Gods decided that the results of the 2019 final deem us eternal rivals" “We also understand that the country will be divided into two on Saturday, Chiefs vs every other team that isn't Chiefs and that dynamic raises the magnitude of the game slightly," he expressed.

Galaxy will be hoping progression into to the last 16 of the competition will ignite a fire in them as they brace themselves for a rather difficult relegation battle. Sead Ramovic's men currently prop up the DStv Premiership log with just 13 points after 17 matches. The German-Bosnian mentor believes their next fixture provides them with a much needed opportunity to express themselves without the pressure of thinking about their relegation troubles.

“Chiefs are the most successful team in the country therefore we understand how difficult the upcoming game is going to be,” he said. “We are growing as a team and have improved since the first day I came. Even though we understand the importance of winning a cup for this club but the Nedbank cup provides us with a great chance to express ourselves without having to worry about points.” @SmisoMsomi16