Patrick Maswanganyi is glad that he heeded Orlando Pirates’ last minute call, having become a fan favourite since arriving at the club. Having cut his footballing teeth at the renowned Stars of Africa Football academy, Maswanganyi honed his craft in Portugal, playing for UD Oliveirense and Academica OAF’s reserves.

But after failing to get a senior debut abroad, 'Tito' returned home to join SuperSport United last season, making his professional breakthrough at the age of 24. Maswanganyi slotted into the system under coach Gavin Hunt without fuss, helping the club to a third-place finish in the league last season. And while he wasn’t popular, it appears that Pirates were keeping tabs on him as they – surprisingly – made an offer for him during pre-season. “It’s also something that I didn’t know about. I was called in at the last minute. I was very, very happy. And now that I’m here, I am happy and enjoying myself,” Maswanganyi said.

Sure Maswanganyi is pleased to be following in the footsteps of idol Teko Modise, who also played for the Buccaneers, but he also knows that he can’t drop the ball. After all, not only is he becoming a fan favourite to The Ghost but he’s also been lauded by opposition coaches such as Rhulani Mokwena, who initially saw him when he was still playing grassroots football. “It means that I must work a lot harder to improve and become the best I can be.

“There are a lot of people that believe me, I can’t disappoint them,” Maswanganyi said of the attention he is getting. “There’s no pressure at all though. It’s about me being myself and trying to make sure that I do well for the team and just playing the football that I know. “I am very happy that sometimes I get to assist and make sure that we get results. That means that I am on the right track with the team.”

While Maswanganyi has been on the right track, the team hasn’t as Pirates are on a four game losing streak, which also resulted in them being booted out of the CAF Champions League. However, they’ll get a chance to bounce back to winning ways when they face Mokwena’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 6pm). This would be Pirates’ second meeting with Sundowns in less than a month and having lost the first encounter in the league, they’ll want revenge.

Maswanganyi, however, is not about vengeance, instead, he wants to help Pirates defend their title and win his first cup final with the team. “To be in my first cup final with Orlando Pirates is amazing. We want to do well as a team and make sure that our fans are happy after coming from the losses,” he said. “I think we want to bounce back as a team and that wouldn’t come at a better time than playing in the cup final this weekend.”