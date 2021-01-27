Peter Shalulile saves Sundowns from the jaws of another draw

JOHANNESBURG – The post Pitso Mosimane era that was serving humble pies in the early stages of the season is starting to show cracks midway the campaign following a whopping three game winless streak. But thanks to striker Peter Shalulile they afforded a breather from their naysayers at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

The Namibian striker scored a second half brace as the league champions beat Black Leopards 2-1 on Wednesday night to guide his team to three points for the first time in four matches after three straight draws against SuperSport United, Bloemfontein Celtic and Swallows FC respectively.

“Too early to panic,” that was the response of coach Manqoba Mngqithi amid their recent slump in form last week. But after conceding early in the second half in Venda from a close-range tap-in from Ovidy Karuru, the Brazilians had to huff and puff to get back to the game and snatch three points.

They were saved from their blushes by Shalulile, who was returning for his first match after missing the last outing against Swallows. The Namibian capitalised on Leopards’ sloppy defending for both goals, scoring his first with an overhead volley before snatching the winner with a close-range effort in stoppage time.

Leopards will be disappointed with the loss after conceded the two goals against a 10-man Sundowns, having Mothobi Mvala got his marching orders, while they had also received a booster after Lifa Hlongwane who had suffered a concussion injury made an early recovery in hospital and returned to the venue before the final whistle.