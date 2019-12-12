The Sea Robbers have endured hard times lately and last won a trophy of significance five years ago with numerous coaches having come and gone without delivering the goods.
The club’s administrative manager, Floyd Mbele, has stated that they want Zinnbauer to win silverware.
“At a big club like Orlando Pirates the mandate is always the same. You don’t have to explain the mandate. You need to come to win trophies. That’s what the club is about,” Mbele saidtated.
Pirates cut ties with Milutin Sredojevic at the initial stage of the season and placed his assistant, Rhulani Mokwena, in the caretaker coach position.