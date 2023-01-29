Cape Town — Midfielder Thabang Monare and striker Monnapule Saleng produced outstanding performances to spearhead Orlando Pirates' dominant 2-0 win over Marumo Gallants at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday night. Saleng was named the Man of the Match but Monare would have been an equally deserving recipient.

After a sterling run down the left flank by Terrence Dzvukamanja, Saleng produced a classy finish with a first-time shot at goal after reading play splendidly. Saleng timed his run into the opposition goalmouth to perfection and connected with Dzvukamanja's cutback into the penalty box. Mamelodi Sundowns, Pirates' next opponents would have noted this excellent play and Saleng will no doubt be singled out for attention at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Saleng was a constant threat down the right channels and this was his second goal in three matches. Zimbabwean Dzvukamanja, who enjoyed a rare start, also used his opportunities well and may have done enough to force his way into the next run-on side. He is a powerful runner and could be troublesome if Pirates can provide him with possession in the final third.

Monare held a vice-like on the game in midfield and dealt with any dangers that Gallants posed down the centre of the field. As a result, Gallants tried to make headway down the flanks but they were thwarted when they approached the final third. The Monare/Saleng partnership will pose a big threat to Sundowns. In the post-match interviews, Monare and Saleng were singled out for praise, but coach Jose Riveiro said it was a team effort.

"The team looks very solid, the midfield cannot be solid without the help of the back-four, they cannot be solid if the forwards are not coming and helping. This is a collective on the part of the team," said Riveiro "We have, at this moment, many players in very good form and in a very good moment. This is very good for the team because the competition during the week is tough, and if you want to be on the field, you really have to deserve it. "We tried to make sure during the week that we help the players to arrive in the game in a better position where they can fight for the victory.

"We do it every week, we try to make sure we create more chances than the opponent, it's not always possible but that's the idea. "Then our capacity to execute in the last third, which is the most difficult thing in this sport, was not the best sometimes but we didn't stop, we started again. "We continue trusting and now we're collecting more goals and obviously more points as well."