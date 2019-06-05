Talent Chawapihwa of AmaZulu challenged by Kudakwashe Mahachi of Orlando Pirates in February 2019. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Orlando Pirates have endured turbulent times in the past five years but their midfield dynamo, Kudakwashe Mahachi, is adamant the sun will shine soon for the Bucanneers as they aim to end their trophy in the new season. The Buccaneers missed out on the Absa Premiership and the Telkom Knockout in 2018-19, finishing second in both competitions. They finished as the league runners-up after they were beaten by Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race.

The Sea Robbers also lost in the Telkom Knockout final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth last year in December.

Mahachi is optimistic that glory days are imminent in Parktown.

“We have a quality squad. We got quality coaches. At Pirates, we are one, we are a family. We need to continue where we left off last season.

“We were unlucky not to win the league and the Telkom cup. We need to keep on pushing. We have to continue where we left from and trophies will follow,” Mahachi explained.

Pirates haven’t tasted success since 2014 when they captured the Nedbank Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban at the expense of Bidvest Wits.

“Sundowns have a lot of quality players. It is nice to see other teams doing well but we need to challenge them. Next season, we have to try and win something. We have to push very hard next season,” he added.

Kudakwashe Mahachi of Orlando Pirates in action at the Suger Ray Xulu Stadium, Clermont. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Following the disappointment of missing out on the league and the Telkom Knockout, Mahachi is targeting the Cosafa Cup with Zimbabwe.

“It is important for me to win the Cosafa Cup because I didn’t win anything at club level. Winning must be a habit in our national team. We want to win this cup. Our aim is to beat Zambia so that we can advance into the final,” Mahachi said after training at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont on Monday.

Zimbabwe are the defending champions of the Cosafa Cup, having won the tournament back to back. They will face Zambia in the semi-finals this afternoon at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Mahachi joined Pirates last season from Durban outfit Lamontville Golden Arrows.

“I had a decent season at Pirates. It was my first season. I didn’t want to put myself under pressure. I was so unfortunate when I lost my mother but I had to accept that and keep on working hard.

“Orlando Pirates is a big team. I need to train and work harder,” Mahachi concluded.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Zimbabwe are using the Cosafa Cup to gear up for the Africa Cup of Nations. They have assembled a strong squad to compete in the tournament.

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat missed training on Monday at Sugar Ray Xulu due to a slight knock but was back yesterday when they held their session at Chatsworth Stadium.

The Mercury

Like us on Facebook