Pirates' Motshwari self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

DURBAN – Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club confirmed in a statement that the 29-year-old has has tested positive for Covid-19.

Motshwari was suffering from flu last week and after undergoing tests, his results came back positive. The stylish midfielder is asymptomatic and is currently in self-isolation at home for the next 14 days.

The Buccaneers insisted in a statement that the health and well-being of the players, officials and the wider community remains their highest priority in these trying times. The club has advised Motshwari to notify the doctors of all the people that he has been in contact with to ensure that they also get tested.

Orlando Pirates' Ben Motshwari. Photo: Backpagepix

The Premier Soccer League is now currently in talks with the Department of Sport about the potential of finishing the season behind closed doors.

The meeting started at 12pm and is currently underway. Such a devastating news might also derail the PSL in their efforts to finish the season.

@Minenhlecr7