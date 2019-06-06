Nyasha Munetsi during the match between Orlando Pirates and Black Leopards at the Orlando Stadium in April. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Orlando Pirates haven’t tasted success in the MTN8 since 2011 and they are eager to end that dry spell in the competition. Julio Leal was the last manager to capture the eight-team tournament with the Buccaneers.

The Sea Robbers lost 1-0 to arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in the 2014 final as Tefu Mashamaite headed his side to victory.

Pirates are going through a trophy drought. They haven’t lifted silverware in five seasons.

Nyasha Munetsi is targeting a flying start to the new season with the Buccaneers.

“We have the MTN8 on offer. That will be our first target. We have to get silverware for the club. It’s been a lot of years without a trophy and we have to end that. As much as we are building for the future but we want to achieve success now. Pirates is a big team,” Munetsi said this week.

Bonginkosi Ntuli of AmaZulu is challenged by Nyasha Munetsi of Orlando Pirates. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Pirates have acquired the services of Fortune Makaringe for the new season. Makaringe was colossal for Maritzburg United. They are also in the race for the signature of Siphesihle Ndlovu.

“It was a huge setback for us to lose the league and the Telkom Knockout. We are hopeful that next season we will bounce back strong,” he added.

Pirates will face Highlands Park in the MTN8 in the new season.

“Pirates is a big club. They have a lot of good players. It is a huge team with a massive fan base. It was great for me to play 50% of the games. I’ve learned a lot since joining Pirates. Obviously it took me some time to adjust,” Munetsi stated.

Munetsi has been linked with a move to Turkey but he declined to comment on his club future.

“I don’t know about any offers. For now, it is all about the national team. My focus is with Zimbabwe,” Munetsi said.

He appeared in 21 games across all competitions for Bucs. He operated as a central defender and central midfielder.

Munetsi is with the Zimbabwean squad that is competing in the Cosafa Cup in Durban.

The Warriors are gunning for their third title on the trot.

