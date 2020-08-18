Pirates poor run of form continues, held to a draw by Baroka

DURBAN - Orlando Pirates poor run of form continued on Tuesday when they were held 1-1 by the relegation threatened, Baroka FC at Ellis Park Stadium.

The Buccaneers are now winless in the last five games and remains third on the log.

Tshegofatso Mabasa broke the deadlock for the Sea Robbers after 16 minutes, profiting from a blunder that was committed by Thamsanqa Masiya. The wing back tried to play a back pass to his net-minder, Elvis Chipezeze but his attempted effort couldn't reach the Zimbabwean. Mabasa intercepted the pass before beating Chipezeze on his far post.

The Buccaneers continued to ask questions without any luck in front of goals.

After the interval, Baroka controversial snatched the much-needed equalizer. Masiya delivered a quality ball from the right and side and Evidence Makgopa converted with aplomb but the replays showed that he was in an offside position.