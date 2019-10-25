JOHANNESBURG – Pitso Mosimane dropped the niceties and poured litres of petrol on what is already a fiery contest between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs before a ball has been kicked in anger.
The Shell Helix Ultra Cup was just a dress rehearsal, and during that time Mosimane was pouring only drops of petrol by insinuating that PSL log leaders, Chiefs, are where they are because they have been the beneficiaries of poor officiating.
Ernst Middendorp reacted angrily and put Mosimane in his place during a heated interview on SABC’s Soccerzone just before the friendly match.
Before that, Amakhosi’s football manager Bobby Motaung had said that Mosimane is obsessed with the Glamour Boys after Jingles’ first statement regarding the Soweto giants benefiting from poor officiating.
Mosimane took that up a notch on Wednesday after Sundowns beat Highlands Park to move within two points of Chiefs with a game to spare. The two giants will square off at Loftus on Sunday.