Pitso Mosimane’s is on the verge is getting himself into the history books. Photo: BackpagePix

Pitso Mosimane is one game away from history. The Mamelodi Sundowns tactician is on the verge of capturing his fourth league championship with the club.

Sundowns are at the summit of the Absa Premiership standings with 56 points. They are two points ahead of Orlando Pirates.

The defending champions will face Free State Stars at Goble Park on Saturday at 3pm in their last league tussle.

Sundowns are cognisant that maximum points in that game will propel them to glory.

Mosimane has delivered three league titles for Sundowns since taking over the coaching reins in 2012.

Mosimane is gunning for his fourth title. Should they emerge victorious, Mosimane will join an elite group of coaches in the Premier Soccer League.

The late Ted Dumitru, legendary Gordon Igesund and Gavin Hunt are the most successful coaches in the PSL era. They have all amassed four titles each.

Dumitru attained two with Mamelodi Sundowns and another two with Kaizer Chiefs, while Igesund won it with Manning Rangers, Orlando Pirates, Santos and Sundowns.

Hunt delivered three league titles with SuperSport United and the recent one was with Bidvest Wits.

Mosimane will become the first coach in the history of the PSL to lift four league titles with the same team.

He still holds the record by being the only black coach to win the league.

But the title is not yet won for Sundowns. On Tuesday they took a step closer towards defending their crown. They defeated Lamontville Golden Arrows 2-0 via strikes from the captain, midfielder Hlompo Kekana and playmaker Themba Zwane.

The Buccaneers will face Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday at 3pm. It is a must win game for the Sea Robbers. They have to put Polokwane City to sword and hope that Stars will hold Sundowns to a stalemate.

Whatever happens Mosimane will have a huge say as he chases personal glory.

Sundowns are still fresh from the disappointment of bowing out of the Caf Champions League. The Brazilians are yet to capture any trophy this season. They have already missed out on the MTN8, Telkom Knockout and the Nedbank Cup.

It is the same story with the Buccaneers. Both sides are pushing hard to make sure that they don’t finish the season without silverware.

@Minenhlecr7





The Star