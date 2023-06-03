Pitso Mosimane leaves door open to possible Kaizer Chiefs move

Durban — Legendary South African coach Pitso Mosimane has opened the door to possible return to the country in the colours of Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs. The 58-year-old mentor recently added another trophy to his cabinet after helping Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli win the second-division league and gained promotion to the country’s top flight.

However, Mosimane’s stay in Asia appears to be under threat following reports of the club looking to replace him with the likes of Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri. Jingles’ exit has become even more likely now after he confirmed that he and his four-man team of technical team experts had not been paid for four months at Al Ahli, facts that turned his head to other possibilities. Mosimane recently touched down in the country briefly and has left sentiments that might send the Amakhosi faithful into a frenzy.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach revealed that Chiefs had made no contact with him but has opened the door to a possible move to the club. “I’ll ask my agent but he has never told me anything about Kaizer Chief,” he told PowerFM. “Anything is possible … I like projects so if someone gives me a project and has a vision and I also have my say on how things can go from step one, two, and three.”

The pressure continues to mount on the current Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane after a disappointing first season at the helm. The Glamour Boys finished the season in fifth place on the DStv premiership standings having won 13, drawn five, and lost a record 12 matches and failed to end their long-standing trophy drought. @ScribeSmiso