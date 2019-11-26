Pitso: The league trophy is in Chloorkop, not Naturena









Pitso Mosimane has had a dig at rivals Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix The war of words between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs won’t end anytime soon. It is expected to continue until the end of the season in May. The battle for supremacy is not only hotting up on the field, but also off it. Fresh from reaching the Telkom Knockout final, Pitso Mosimane had a dig at Amakhosi. Chiefs have beaten the Brazilians this season and they are leading the PSL title race. A couple of weeks ago, Mosimane claimed that Chiefs were benefiting from referee’s decisions. After beating, Golden Arrows 2-1 in the Telkom Knockout semi-finals Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday, Mosimane said: “At this point in time who’s got the league title? It is us. Who won it? We have the league title. No one has the trophy. We have the trophy in Chloorkop. We are defending it, you remember. The Brazilians have won the last two league titles, while Chiefs last won the championship in 2014-15.

“Sundowns always go through this (bad patch) every year. Every year we hobble a little bit. It is either going to be two draws or one loss or two losses and one draw. You can never become a bad team overnight. How many times have we proven that we are at this level? It is just that we were not winning the last three games and it makes a lot of noise. So, this is another noise. It is okay. Where is the trophy? It is in Chloorkop,” Mosimane said.

Sundowns are 10 points behind Chiefs on the league standings having played one game less than Amakhosi. There are still 60 points up for grabs for Sundowns and Mosimane is right to feel that there is still a long way to go in the title race.

“The other one (MTN8), it is with Supersport United. They are all in Tshwane. Those are the last two trophies. They are in Tshwane. There’s noise and there is this, it is okay hey. It is about how you end. You can start very well and look very good, be promising but it is not May yet. Let us talk in May, not now. Let us talk in May, okay. That’s the way it is.” Mosimane said.

Sundowns will entertain AmaZulu in the league at Loftus tonight and will be looking to cut Amakhosi’s lead at the summit of the table.

Chiefs will visit Stellenbosch FC in Cape Town tomorrow night. Chiefs will be smarting after they were dumped out of the Telkom Knockout by Maritzburg United on Sunday at Mbombela Stadium.

Chiefs missed four of their star players in the likes of Willard Katsande, Daniel Akpeyi, Eric Mathoho and Khama Billiat. They are all expected to be back when Chiefs take on the newcomers, Stellenbosch FC.





The Star

