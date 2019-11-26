Fresh from reaching the Telkom Knockout final, Pitso Mosimane had a dig at Amakhosi.
Chiefs have beaten the Brazilians this season and they are leading the PSL title race. A couple of weeks ago, Mosimane claimed that Chiefs were benefiting from referee’s decisions.
After beating, Golden Arrows 2-1 in the Telkom Knockout semi-finals Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday, Mosimane said: “At this point in time who’s got the league title? It is us. Who won it? We have the league title. No one has the trophy. We have the trophy in Chloorkop. We are defending it, you remember.
The Brazilians have won the last two league titles, while Chiefs last won the championship in 2014-15.