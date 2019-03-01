Pitso Mosimane’s comments were peppered with bravado. Photo: Thabang Lepule/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Pitso Mosimane’s tone was full of humility after Mamelodi Sundowns ascended to the summit of the Absa Premiership log for the first time this season, but the words that came out were peppered with bravado. The Brazilians beat Cape Town City 3-2 at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday. Sundowns lead second-placed Bidvest Wits by one point but the Tshwane giants have a game in hand.

“We’re trying to go to (league title) No. 9 (in the PSL-era),” Mosimane said.

“We want the other star (for winning 10 league titles). It’s not going to be easy. (Orlando) Pirates isn’t going to give us the title. They’re scoring, they’re happy and rejuvenated. They won one game out of five and scored four in their last game.

“Wits have been strong. You can’t stay at the top for that long and you aren’t a good team. I am happy. Ever since I have been here in the last five years, it’s either we’re first or second. We’re back to where we have been in the last five years. That shows we’re a good team.

It’s not luck. You can’t be this consistent through luck, and we’re a team in construction this season.”

Sundowns host Bloemfontein Celtic at Loftus tomorrow, while, at 8.15pm Bidvest Wits will host the Citizens in an encounter that could see two of the chasing pack cancel each other out. Mosimane will watch that match with keen interest because they visit the Citizens in the Mother City on Tuesday.

Now that Sundowns are at the summit, Mosimane’s prediction that they won’t relinquish the No.1 position will be put to the test.

“This is the first time we’re on top (this season),” Mosimane said. “If we apply our experience of being there, because we have been here before, and normally when we’re there we don’t come down. I hope we continue with that trend. We will see.

"Hopefully Bloemfontein Celtic don’t disturb us. But the big one is the return leg in Cape Town. They will never, ever allow us to score three goals. It’s going to be a tight one, like the Wits one. I hope that there are no red cards. You’ll never know, maybe we will nick it.”

With their fixtures against Wits done, the Brazilians have two more encounters against the chasing pack. After visiting City on Tuesday, they will go to Orlando Stadium to take on the Buccaneers on April 27.

“What gives us a breather is that Cape Town City still need to play Wits. They must cancel each other. Somebody must drop points,” Mosimane said. “We are managing big games, like we did against (Kaizer) Chiefs and Wits.

We need to manage the one in Orlando Stadium. We shouldn’t be emotional. If you don’t win, don’t lose.”

