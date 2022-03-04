Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, March 4, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

PODCAST: Kaizer Chiefs could spring Itumeleng Khune surprise for Orlando Pirates clash

Published 2h ago

Share

Cape Town - The biggest weekend on the Mzansi football calender is upon us with the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs taking centre stage on Saturday afternoon.

Although all roads don't just yet to lead to Orlando Stadium with fans still barred from attending, the atmosphere building up to the South Africa’s premier football match remains fever pitch.

Story continues below Advertisment

The IOL Sport Show, hosted by Zaahier Adams, therefore calls up two lethal frontmen in IOL football analysts Herman Gibbs and Mihlali Baleka to provide their insights into the derby.

The discussion is a lively debate with Baleka believing Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter could spring a surprise on the Buccaneers by recalling Amakhosi legend Itumeleng Khune to mind the goal in this high-pressure clash.

Both Gibbs and Baleka also put the money where there mouth is by predicting a winner with nobody sitting on the fence.

More on this

@ZaahierAdams

Related Topics:

Stuart BaxterKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesPSLDStv PremiershipSoccer

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Zaahier Adams