Bongile Booi opened the scoring for his team. Photo: Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix

POLOKWANE – Polokwane City edged out AmaZulu 3-2 in a tight and hard-fought Absa Premiership fixture played at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Hosts Polokwane wasted no time in stamping their authority on the game by taking a 1-0 in the opening minute through Bongile Booi.

Stunned by the setback, AmaZulu were still desperately trying to find their feet when, in the 17th minute, Polokwane went 2-0 ahead. After good work by Rodney Ramagalela, it was left to Walter Musona to provide the finishing touch.

Gradually, though, Durban-based AmaZulu started to settle down to work their way back into the game. In the 28th minute, they pulled one back when Phumlani Gumede did the spadework for Bongi Ntuli to steer the ball into the back of the net.

AmaZulu could well have equalised five minutes before the break, but Polokwane goalkeeper George Chigova pulled off a great save to deny Ntuli from scoring again.

Just before the referee blew for half-time, AmaZulu lost concentration and allowed Musona to nip in and score his second of the afternoon, and take Polokwane into the break 3-1 ahead.

But 10 minutes into the second half, AmaZulu were back in the game when Emiliano Tade’s run created an opening for Siyethemba Sithebe to make the score 3-2.

In a bid to draw level, the Durban side looked to their bench, replacing Michael Morton with Mhlengi Cele in the 67th minute.

Polokwane also looked to change things, with two-goal hero Musona replaced by Mpambaniso Monde, and five minutes later Jabu Maluleke was substituted and Wiseman Maluleke took his place.

AmaZulu kept trying to make something happen in the closing stages, but Polokwane’s defence held firm and the hosts were able to register the victory and bank the all-important three points.

African News Agency (ANA)