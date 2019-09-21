FILE - Polokwane City's Salulani Phiri. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Polokwane City moved to the top of the Absa Premiership table after an emphatic 3-1-victory over SuperSport United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. The home side took the lead in the 30th minute after Nicolas Motloung scored with a brilliant header after a Jabulani Maluleke-corner (1-0).

Motloung had a chance to double the score shortly afterwards, but this time his header was high and wide. Just before halftime, SuperSport United were dealt a heavy blow when defender Onimsor Bhasera was red-carded.

In the second half, SuperSport United came out with a strong performance but could not get past Mwenya Chibwe in the Polokwane goal.

Thamsanqua Gabuza had a good chance, but shot wide with the goal at his mercy. Brilliant finishing by Puleng Tlolane increased the home side’s lead in the 76th minute after he was sent on his way by keeper Chibwe (2-0).

Tlolane put the SuperSport defence under great pressure throughout the second half with his outstanding play.

SuperSport came back into the game when Aubrey Modiba scored from the penalty spot (2-1). Chibwe brought Bradley Grobler down and Modiba converted from the spot.

Polokwane then produced another stunning attack and were rewarded with a third goal in injury time when Salulani Phiri rounded off (3-1).

African News Agency (ANA)