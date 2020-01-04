JOHANNESBURG – Polokwane City finally snapped a lengthy losing streak in the Absa Premiership after they defeated 10-man Chippa United 2-0 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Polokwane came into the match with nine straight defeats in the league but avoided the ignominy of a 10th successive ‘L’ thanks to second-half goals from Salulani Phiri and Charlton Mashumba.
The result moves Polokwane up to 11th place on the log, just one point and one position behind Chippa whose defeat meant an end to a run of five unbeaten matches which earned them 13 points from a possible 15.
It’s also a case of sweet revenge for coach Clinton Larsen, who was axed by Chippa earlier in the year but has now come back to haunt them at the helm of City.
Polokwane dominated the first half, enjoying greater possession and creating more chances than visiting Chippa. The likes of Bongile Booi, Mohammed Anas and Puleng Tlolane combined well and tested Chippa goalkeeper Veli Mothwa on a couple of occasions.