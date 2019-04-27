Walter Musona of Polokwane City challenged by Highlands Parks' Lindokuhle Mbatha. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Polokwane City’s bid to finish inside the Premiership’s top-eight strengthened after a 2-0 win over hosts Highlands Park at the Makhulong Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon. Owen Da Gama’s battle-hardened unit continued their fine form on the road as they claimed an important win over the Lions of the North.

The teams failed to replicate their 2-2 draw from their first encounter earlier in the season, but that will matter little for the guests, who departed with points that could see them seal a place in the lucrative MTN8.

Unbeaten in eight games before Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic, Da Gama was delighted when Salulani Phiri teed up Walter Musona for the opener on the half hour mark.

The first stanza ended with Phiri shown a yellow card for a cynical challenge.

Surprisingly, the home fans saw influential pair Lindokuhle Mbatha and Tendai Ndoro withdrawn with half an hour to play as Highlands searched desperately for an equaliser.

Puleng Tlolane ensured his side the win after his right-footed strike burst the back of the net in the 76th minute thanks to some good work from substitute Mohammed Anas, who had only entered the fray four minutes prior with Carlton Mashumba withdrawn.

The hosts’ inaccuracy in front of goal will need to be examined with Highlands Park taking aim more than 15 times in the contest, but failing to trouble Polokwane No 1 George Chigova with any real purpose.

The loss leaves Highlands Park’s hopes of a surprise top-eight finish in jeopardy with just a couple of league encounters to play.

Africa News Agency (ANA)