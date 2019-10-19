Polokwane net own goal to send Arrows into the Telkom KO quarterfinals









Golden Arrows players celebrate after winning their Telkom Knockout clash against Polokwane City. Photo: @OfficialPSL/Twitter DURBAN – Golden Arrows are through to the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout after a 1-0 win over Polokwane City in a first-round clash at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The score was 0-0 after 90 minutes, but the Durban side managed to get their noses in front during the extra 30 minutes of play. Arrows got the winner 10 minutes into the second period of extra-time when substitute Sibusiso Sibeko drove in a shot at goal, which deflected off the unfortunate Polokwane defender Nicolas Motloung and into his own net. It was clear from the start that both teams had come to play. There was no thought of sitting back in defence and hoping for something on the break. Both teams tried to make things happen and put together some promising attacking moves early on. Arrows had an opportunity when Danny Phiri fired in a shot from range, but failed to hit the target. At the other end, Polokwane also had a good chance after a goalmouth scramble, but the Durban club’s Gladwin Shitolo was able to clear the ball off the goal-line.

Ten minutes before halftime, Arrows put together another good move, involving Ntsako Makhubela and Michael Gumede, but when the ball fell to Knox Mutizwa the Polokwane defence was able to avert the danger.

Arrows got the second half underway in energetic fashion, with Phiri and Makhubela again going close.

Polokwane were forced into a change in the 55th minute, with Bongile Booi replacing the injured Puleng Tlolane.

Mutizwa could then have given Arrows the lead with a well-taken free-kick, but Polokwane goalkeeper George Chigova pulled off a good save.

The Durban side went to their bench in the 70th minute, in a desperate bid to break the deadlock, and brought on Sibeko in place of Gumede.

Both teams went for the win in the closing stages, but were unable to find the cutting edge to get the ball into the net.

Just before fulltime, the Durban side again created an opening, but this time Siyabonga Dube failed to make the most of it.

With neither team able to score, it ended 0-0 after 90 minutes and the game went into the extra-time period.

African News Agency (ANA)