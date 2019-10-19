DURBAN – Golden Arrows are through to the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout after a 1-0 win over Polokwane City in a first-round clash at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The score was 0-0 after 90 minutes, but the Durban side managed to get their noses in front during the extra 30 minutes of play.
Arrows got the winner 10 minutes into the second period of extra-time when substitute Sibusiso Sibeko drove in a shot at goal, which deflected off the unfortunate Polokwane defender Nicolas Motloung and into his own net.
It was clear from the start that both teams had come to play. There was no thought of sitting back in defence and hoping for something on the break. Both teams tried to make things happen and put together some promising attacking moves early on.
Arrows had an opportunity when Danny Phiri fired in a shot from range, but failed to hit the target. At the other end, Polokwane also had a good chance after a goalmouth scramble, but the Durban club’s Gladwin Shitolo was able to clear the ball off the goal-line.