Possible candidates to take up vacant AmaZulu coaching slot after Brandon Truter sacking

Durban — AmaZulu announced their decision to part ways with head coach Brandon Truter on Thursday after just five months in charge at the club. Truter, who was initially roped in at the final stages of the last campaign on an interim basis, was handed the permanent role of head coach ahead of the 2022/2023 season after closing out the last campaign in fine style.

The 52 year old mentor was entrusted with the huge responsibility of leading Usuthu to their wannabe standards of regular challenges in all competitions, one that began with an overhaul of the squad ahead of the new season. However, nine league games into the new season, AmaZulu have three wins, two draws and four losses and currently hold ninth place on the DStv premiership log, in the end costing Truter his job. IOL Sports Smiso Msomi takes a look at possible candidates for the AmaZulu Head Coach position :

Calvin Johnson The 63 year old Johnson has been without a club since departing Al Ahly as coach Pitso Mosimane's assistant in October last year and his availability as a coach of that standard is a factor that inserts him in the centre of the conversation. Usuthu's desire to eclipse their levels of the past and forge a successful future with trophies is the ideal profile which Johnson has been aligned with if one considers his stints with Platinum Stars and SuperSport United.

Ernst Middendorp The staunch Germany born manager has been in and out the Premier Soccer League for almost 17 years now with a host of different clubs. Middendorp's knowledge of the local game and his ability to turn somewhat mediocre groups of players into potentially title winning teams (as he did with Kaizer Chiefs in the 2019/2020 season) also suggest AmaZulu would not be making a huge mistake looking towards his direction.

Stuart Baxter Baxter has been linked with a move to the Kwazulu-Natal based side before following his ugly parting of ways with Chiefs. The Scotland born mentor is a two-time league champion, a three time winner of the Nedbank Cup and has an MTN8 winners medals with both Chiefs and SuperSport United, a clear indication of the type success that follows him wherever he's been.