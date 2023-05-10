Pressure at an all-time high as Golden Arrows look to fend off AmaZulu, admits Velemseni Ndwandwe

Durban — Golden Arrows midfielder Velemseni Ndwandwe has admitted that tension and pressure is at an all-time high in the club’s camp as they look to fend off arch-rivals AmaZulu in the pursuit for a top eight spot.
Abafana Bes’thende will welcome Usuthu to the Princess Magogo Stadium in the final KwaZulu-Natal derby on Saturday at 3pm.
AmaZulu, who have had an underwhelming campaign, will make the short trip to Kwamashu knowing that a first victory in three outings against their enemies might see them leapfrog them in the pursuit for a potential top eight berth.
Usuthu currently occupy 11th spot on the DStv Premiership standings, a point behind eighth-placed Royal AM and ninth-placed Arrows, which opens up a world of possibilities ahead of the final two league matches.
Ndwandwe, who has been an integral part of ensuring Arrows keep up their race for the top eight with his 25 appearances this campaign, opened up about the kind pressure he and his teammates are feeling in their attempt to finish higher than their provincial competitors.
Shaun Bartlett, Cape Town Spurs can taste the nectar of the Premiership
While Pirates aim for Africa, the Premiership relegation axe looms for three teams
WATCH: Orlando Pirates players thought they were good enough to win the league
Iqraam Rayners rakes in another Premiership Player of the Month award
Wasteful Stellenbosch spurn chance to reach maiden cup final
Kaizer Chiefs brains trust must shoulder the blame for yet another trophyless season
“I think it puts us under a lot of pressure, not only for AmaZulu but also the other KZN teams because we want to finish above all of them,” he said.
“So we are aware that if they beat us then they would go above us which makes it even more important that we win it by all means even though we know it’s going to be difficult, it’s important that we win.”
IOL Sport