Pressure at an all-time high as Golden Arrows look to fend off AmaZulu, admits Velemseni Ndwandwe

Durban — Golden Arrows midfielder Velemseni Ndwandwe has admitted that tension and pressure is at an all-time high in the club’s camp as they look to fend off arch-rivals AmaZulu in the pursuit for a top eight spot. Abafana Bes’thende will welcome Usuthu to the Princess Magogo Stadium in the final KwaZulu-Natal derby on Saturday at 3pm.

AmaZulu, who have had an underwhelming campaign, will make the short trip to Kwamashu knowing that a first victory in three outings against their enemies might see them leapfrog them in the pursuit for a potential top eight berth. Usuthu currently occupy 11th spot on the DStv Premiership standings, a point behind eighth-placed Royal AM and ninth-placed Arrows, which opens up a world of possibilities ahead of the final two league matches. Ndwandwe, who has been an integral part of ensuring Arrows keep up their race for the top eight with his 25 appearances this campaign, opened up about the kind pressure he and his teammates are feeling in their attempt to finish higher than their provincial competitors.

“I think it puts us under a lot of pressure, not only for AmaZulu but also the other KZN teams because we want to finish above all of them,” he said.