Pressure mounting on Kaizer Chiefs ahead of clash with Richards Bay

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs, still reeling from their humiliating defeat at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend might be heading into their next challenge against Richards Bay FC under more pressure to win than they faced against the defending champions. Amakhosi are in the fourth week of the new season under the stewardship of head coach Arthur Zwane, however a lot of factors about the make up of this Chiefs team have already come under scrutiny.

Chiefs were understandably out of their depth facing a dominant Sundowns team with a higher degree of quality, a built-in chemistry nurtured over years and years, and plenty of tactical understanding, however Richards Bay are the total opposite. The Kwazulu-Natal based side have begun life in the top-flight brightly and head into this encounter with Chiefs top of the DStv premiership after claiming two victories and a draw in their opening three games. Their good form is expected to take a knock at some point and it is against sides like Chiefs where they're expected to find out the reality of playing at the top level, which inadvertently shines the spotlight on the Amakhosi.

Zwane openly admitted that his side were nowhere near the level they want to be in terms of performance in their last match and felt his boys were flat and didn't come to the party, characteristics they cannot allow to cripple them when they face a Natal Rich Boys outfit. The club's plea for patience from their radical fans prior to the commencement of the new season was granted with unspoken terms and conditions, due to their historical prestige. The Glamour Boys are the undisputed "Cup Kings" of South African football and any player that dons the black and gold kit is expected to make a telling contribution towards the club's success and this season is no different.

Although it's early days, Chiefs currently languish in the bottom half of the log, a position they'll look to work their way out of with matches coming thick and fast in a tightly scheduled first half of the season. Chiefs’ next five league fixtures are against Richards Bay (Moses Mabhida Stadium, Saturday 8pm kick-off), a struggling Cape Town City, an AmaZulu side with a lot of new faces, a lackluster Marumo Gallants and youthful SuperSport United, all games they will head into as favourites and under pressure if performances and results aren’t delivered. Over the course of the last three games, Zwane has seen both the positive and negative nature of his squad, personality wise and in tactical adaptation.

They have shown a desire to overwhelm teams with their pressing strategy at time but have also been found wanting in front of goal. Amakhosi's next game isn't only of high significance in terms of points and moving up the table but also presents an opportunity to cancel out an ever growing aura of frustration amongst the club's supporters. @ScribeSmiso

