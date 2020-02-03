Brockie has endured an uncharacteristically barren scoring run over the past two years that many began thinking his starring role for SuperSport United was just flash in the pan stuff.
But he eventually found the net on Friday night to help Maritzburg hold Cape Town City 1-1 at the Harry Gwala Stadium in an Absa Premiership tussle.
The New Zealand international had been without a goal in 15 months, Brockie having last scored on November 7, 2018 against Free State Stars while still playing in the colours of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Tinkler was over the moon that Brockie has got the monkey off his back.