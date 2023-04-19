‘Pretty amazing’ … Norwegian football fans raise R2million to help struggling former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper

Cape Town - The supporters of a Norwegian football club have banded together in an attempt to raise funds as they seek to rescue former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Emile Baron, who is said to be living in poverty. Baron represented Norwegian top-flight club Lillestrom SK between 1999 and 2005, where he made 115 appearances before joining Chiefs.

Since breaking his leg in a match against Orlando Pirates while playing for Wits in 2013, Baron has not been able to attain employment and his situation has deteriorated with each year that has passed. Baron’s luck is about to turn for the better as an amount of about R2million is expected from Lillestrom SK supporters, who adored him during his time at the club. Nesten 1 million kroner er blitt samlet inn etter at @kanarifansen startet innsamling for hjemløse Emille Baron i Johannesburg. Her redegjør KFL-leder Tony Johansen for hva som nå skjer videre med pengene som er samlet inn. pic.twitter.com/8E3lFZ0ayc — Lillestrøm SK (@LillestromSK) March 20, 2023 TimesLive spoke to and confirmed the initiative with Baron and Lillestrom SK communications head Morten Stokstad, who said by 4 April “1 099 300 Norwegian Kroner was raised” and “4 961 individuals” gave money.

It is also reported that some of the money has already been sent to Baron to obtain accommodation for him and his family (a wife and two teenage boys) after they had been recently evicted from their place of residence. “I am aware they are raising money for me and I want to thank them for what they are doing. But I am now talking to the organisers to see how I will get the money,” Baron said. "I never thought I'd break my leg and have no income."



"I invested in the wrong things."



Former @KaizerChiefs, @SuperSportFC and @BidvestWits goalkeeper Emile Baron.



Full interview: https://t.co/FnIrH6L7qU pic.twitter.com/3IV8serQAV — Shoot_Online (@ShootOnline_) December 23, 2020 Stokstad also confirmed that the initiative was not only supported by fans of Lillestrom SK, but the broader football community of Norway who were touched by a report detailing Baron’s life on TV2.

“Yes, at the moment almost 1.1 million Kroner has been raised to help Emile Baron after Norwegian TV2 published a story about his difficult life in South Africa,” Stokstad told TimesLive. “The initiative came from our supporters, 'Kanari-Fansen', but the club has also been working with the supporters on it. “It's pretty amazing. Of course, many of the contributors are fans of Lillestrom SK, but many people from other clubs have also contributed.”