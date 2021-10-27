PSL allows 2000 people to attend MTN8 final, but no tickets made available to public

Cape Town – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Wednesday announced that a total number of 2000 people would be allowed to attend the MTN8 final in Durban, on Saturday, yet no tickets will be made available for sale to the general public. The only fans at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at Saturday's final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City will be 'chosen ones' as determined by the PSL, the sponsors MTN and the two clubs. Unless fans crack an invite from one of these parties, they will be watching the match from the comfort of a couch.

The PSL's official announcement says no tickets will be made available for sale to the general public. Attendees will be made up of tickets issued to sponsors of the league as per contractual obligations. Tickets will also go to MTN8 finalist member clubs' allocation and accredited personnel, which include working staff, members of the media, players, technical team members and match officials. The figure of 2000 is in accordance with the approval granted by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture in terms of the directives issued by the minister of Sport, Arts and Culture on 15 October 202. As provided in the directives, all attendees must be fully vaccinated and adhere to all Covid-19 protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing.

In the statement, the PSL have appealed to the public: “The League calls upon all members of the public to continue supporting Government’s stance on the importance of vaccinations and the achievement of the required herd immunity. The sooner sufficient South Africans are vaccinated, the sooner supporters will be able to return in numbers. “The PSL wishes to thank supporters, sponsors, the media, and all other stakeholders for being part of this test event.” @Herman_Gibbs