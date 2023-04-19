PSL clubs crippling SA football by employing unqualified coaches, says Safa technical boss

Johannesburg — The South African Football Association (Safa) — and not even its special member — the Premier Soccer League (PSL) — runs all things football in the country! That was a stern reminder from Safa’s technical director Walter Steenbok, who says they’ll tighten their grip in “our territory” and ensure that the 32 PSL clubs comply with the CAF Club Licensing requirements.

Appointed as the association’s TD late last year on a five-year deal, Steenbok is determined to clean up local football even if it means ruffling feathers by making sure the PSL clubs conform to the CAF law books. A big part of those law books is the Club Licensing requirements, which includes a directive to domestic clubs to appoint qualified coaches and launch ladies teams in their respective structures. In the past, PSL clubs have done as they pleased, hiring coaches without the necessary papers, while only Mamelodi Sundowns, Royal AM, University of Pretoria and TS Galaxy have a ladies' team.

Safa, though, are determined to ensure that changes and everything is above board, with PSL clubs appointing coaches that at least have CAF A Coaching Licenses, while they launch a ladies’ team as one of the requirements to qualify for the CAF inter-club competitions. PSL clubs could be forced to implement those requirements as early as next season, depending on the outcome of Steenbok’s presentation during the Soccer Indaba Congress in Johannesburg on Friday and Saturday. But having reportedly had a hostile relationship with the PSL in the past, some members of the football fraternity are concerned that Safa's new directives might not be received well by the league and clubs — due to issues such as costs — leading to further squabbles between the two entities.

But speaking to the media corps during a breakfast chat with the Safa president Danny Jordaan at Garden Court Hotel Wednesday where they outlined their plans for Vision 2030, Steenbok reminded the fraternity that Safa — and not any other entity — are the custodians of football in the country. “The issue of coaches’ qualifications was raised by the first TD that we had in 2012, Serame Letsoaka. Coaches were even given enough time to get the right qualifications,” Steenbok said. “But when you have clubs in the PSL who are not employing qualified coaches, it talks to our members because I have presented before that we have 459 CAF A coaching license holders in South Africa.

“They (PSL clubs) don’t have to buy into this. It’s legislation we must enforce. This is our territory, so if we are not going to implement things, we are going to get questions on who’s in charge? And we are in charge!” Steenboks argues that the club’s failures to appoint qualified coaches has put the careers of players in serious jeopardy as they are unable to secure lucrative moves abroad. In his aim to clean house, Steenbok took a jab at the coaches of Swallows — Musa Nyatama and Morgan Mammila — and Golden Arrows duo Vusimuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza who are yet to get the required coaching documents.

“There are questions that we don’t have players in the top five leagues around the world. But then who’s coaching the players in the PSL? The players are on their own,” Steenbok said. “If we have Musa Nyatama as a coach, who has just graduated with a C license or Morgan Mammila, sorry for mentioning names, as a technical advisor, it means the players are on their own. “It means we are irresponsible — and players are on their own. You go to Golden Arrows, the two coaches, Vusimuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khenyeza, don’t have anything there.”

And while the coaches might be appointed by clubs instead of the PSL, Steenbok feels that the PSL — and not Safa — have let local football down by allowing every Tom, Dick and Harry to coach in the league. “So why do you want players to go to Europe? As much as you want to put the blame on the association, when are you going to make the right noise and say ‘PSL wake up, you are killing us’,” Steenbok said. “Even for international coaches. If you are an international coach and haven’t won anything in 10-15 years, don’t have five years of experience or have never won a cup in South Africa, why are you here?”