Irvin Khoza Chairman of the PSL. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Due to the national elections being held on May 8, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have decided to move the penultimate round of SA Premiership fixtures. The PSL had initially scheduled the penultimate block fixture (all 16 teams in action) of the Premiership - the same date on the Wednesday night.

“The PSL Executive Committee deliberated on this matter. Considering the circumstances, and despite the fixture congestion the Premier Soccer League is faced with, the League has no option but to reschedule the Absa Premiership matches to be played on that day,” said the PSL in a statement.

This block fixture – that must have simultaneous kick-off times around the country – will now be played on Saturday afternoon, May 4.

“The League is also aware of another challenge that might arise from the above solution in relation to the Caf Champions League and the on-going success of our member clubs participating in the continental competition.

Should a South African team qualify for the Caf Champions League semi-final, the PSL will re-evaluate the situation and advise accordingly.

African News Agency (ANA)





