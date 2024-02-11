PSL postpones this week’s league games due to Bafana Bafana’s late return from AFCON

The Premier Soccer League shocked football fans across the country by announcing that this weekend’s league games would be postponed to a later, yet to be announced date. After over a month on hiatus to accommodate for the Africa Cup of Nations, the DStv Premiership was set to return to our screens this week.

PSL STATEMENT ON THE POSTPONEMENT OF DSTV PREMIERSHIP MIDWEEK FIXTURES:



Following receipt of communication indicating that Bafana Bafana will only return to South Africa from their successful AFCON trip on Wednesday, 14 February 2024, the Premier Soccer League has decided to… pic.twitter.com/tQH1ODI1OO — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) February 11, 2024 But, with Bafana Bafana going as far as to claim the bronze medal, and the team only returning on Wednesday, the PSL felt they had to put a break on the league’s resumption. “Following receipt of communication indicating that Bafana Bafana will only return to South Africa from their successful AFCON trip on Wednesday, 14 February 2024, the Premier Soccer League has decided to postpone all DStv Premiership fixtures originally scheduled for midweek (13 and 14 February 2024),” the league announced on Sunday afternoon.

“The rescheduled dates for these matches will be communicated in due course.” Champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who were due to travel to KwaZulu-Natal to face Golden Arrows, would have been hit the hardest had the league resumed this week.

The Brazilians have nine players in the national team, including captain Rownen Williams, star midfielder Teboho Mokoena and evergreen veteran forward Themba Zwane. As things stand, the league is set to return to action on Friday when SuperSport United host Stellenbosch FC. Thapelo Maseko, Ricardo Goss, and Siyanda Xulu are SuperSport United’s contingent in the national team, while young midfielder Jayden Adams is the only representitive from Stellenbosch FC.

Postponed games: Tuesday, 13 February Kaizer Chiefs v TS Galaxy

SuperSport United v Sekhukhune United Stellenbosch FC v AmaZulu Cape Town City v Moroka Swallows

Orlando Pirates v Chippa United Wednesday, 14 February Golden Arrows v Mamelodi Sundowns