PSL PREVIEW: Can Stuart Baxter make Kaizer Chiefs great again?

CAPE TOWN – As the countdown to the upcoming PSL season gets closer, IOL Sport’s football writers will guide you each team club by club. On Friday, Herman Gibbs takes a look at Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

Coach: Stuart Baxter FILE - Stuart Baxter won two league titles with Kaizer Chiefs. Can he bring the glory days back for the Soweto giants? Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix The return of coach Baxter, a former two-times league winner [2012–13, 2014–15] during his first stint at Chiefs, and the blend of experienced and youthful signings, could be the building blocks for a potential championship team this season. New Signings

Cole Alexander, Keagan Dolly, Austin Dube, Sifiso Hlanti, Sibusiso Mabiliso, Phathutshedzo Nange, Njabulo Ngcobo, Brandon Peterson. Analysis The signings will offer Chiefs depth in all departments and loads of experience which will help the young players to perform on the expansive stage. The goalkeeping department is far and away the strongest in the country. Chiefs enjoyed the rare distinction of the most clean sheets in the group phase of the CAF Champions League last season.

The experience of playing the later rounds of the CAF Champions League would have worked wonders for the squad’s confidence. Many of the players would have grown in stature as they came up against some of the strongest teams on the continent. It is something that won’t be lost on Baxter, and he will build on that as he prepares the team for this season. There are positive signs that Chiefs will snap the six-year trophy drought this season. Exciting talents like Happy Mashiane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Sibusiso Mabiliso bring loads of energy and excitement and could blossom this season. Yes, it might take a bit of time for Baxter to put get his winning combination with so many new players in the set-up, but the advantage is that for many players donning the gold and black is motivation enough to perform.

Key Players Cole Alexander The 32-year-old will fill the void left by Willard Katsande who spent a decade at Chiefs. Alexander is a formidable playmaker, and adept at maintaining possession while linking defenders and the strikers. His experience will come in handy to calm less experienced teammates.

Keagan Dolly FILE - Keagan Dolly is mobbed by fans at OR Tambo International Airport in 2016. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Dolly is Chiefs’ marquee signing. Having been part of the Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League-winning team and played in France, Dolly brings a wealth of experience and he has the wonderful ability to set up the front-runners in the striking zone. Khama Billiat

Although injury-prone, the Zimbabwean is yet to prove his worth since arriving in 2018. If Baxter can bring the best out of him, Chiefs will have a championship look about them. The arrival of Dolly, who partnered with him when Sundowns won the African title in 2016, is likely to reignite Billiat back into action. Prediction 2nd

