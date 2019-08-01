PSL new boys Stellenbosch unveiled their new away and home kit, shown here, and announced their players and technical staff yesterday. Photo: Phando Jikelo (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Their statistics speaks for themselves, and they have extensive experience. That is why Premier Soccer League newcomers Stellenbosch FC signed defenders Morgan Gould and Marc van Heerden. “Both will start in the opening match away to Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday,” said Stellies coach Steve Barker.

“They are just two of 11 new faces in our squad and I expect great returns from our investment,” he added.

“Morgan, a centre-back, has represented and captained Bafana Bafana (30 caps, one goal) and played for the likes of Jomo Cosmos, Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United (261 PSL appearances, four titles). Now he’s with us and is raring to make an impact in the heart of defence. Marc is also chomping at the bit and I see him also delivering the goods for us at left-back.”

Gould, 36, sees a new chapter playing out in an illustrious career spanning 18 years.

“I’m here in the Cape and loving it. I’ve had great moments before, now for more. A new challenge awaits and I just want to do the best I can for a club now in the elite league after gaining promotion by winning the National First Division last season,” he said.

“My goal is to try and minimise the number of goals we concede and then to impart my experience to the younger members of the squad who I believe will shock the town of Stellenbosch and the country with their skill sets. As a team, we are going to come out all guns blazing against Chippa and the target is to net all three points.”



