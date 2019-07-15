Anthony Laffor in action for Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Anthony Laffor may have almost done it all in the Premiership, but he’s still eager to see better days. Laffor made his breakthrough in the Premiership when he joined Jomo Cosmos in 2005. From there, he signed for Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport United in 2008.

Aiming for the stars, Laffor’s career reached its peak as he joined cross-town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in 2012.

Add to this the fact that he has seven Premiership titles under his belt - three with SuperSport United, and four from current employers Sundowns.

In domestic competitions, he has won the Nedbank Cup and Telkom Knockout, while the MTN8 is the only piece of silverware that’s missing from his illustrious trophy cabinet.

Despite missing out on the MTN8, Laffor has achieved the improbable as a Liberian. He is the only player to win the coveted Caf Champions League, having done so with Sundowns in 2016.

We want to win trophies and the most important thing is to help the team do that, said Anthony Laffor. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

“When you talk about football in Liberia, there’s George Weah and myself. I don’t mean to brag but I hope and pray that all the Liberians can reach the same feat and achieve more. I am the only player to have won the African Champions League in the country,” Laffor said.

And he is still eager to bag more success. His true character will be tested this season as Sundowns will be hoping to claim everything that’s up for grabs. The 34-year-old footballer says he’ll continue to double his efforts on the pitch.

“The most important thing for me is to respect my teammates. I’ll pay attention to what the coach wants me to do. It’s not a matter of me playing, but as a senior player in the team is to support the guys.

We want to win trophies and the most important thing is to help the team do that,” Laffor said.

