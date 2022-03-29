PSL to make a call on fans returning to stadiums, Chiefs saga up in the air again

Cape Town - The latest pronouncement by PSL (Premier Soccer League) prosecutor Zola Majavu suggests the Kaizer Chiefs saga could become even more protracted. After the arbitrator Nazeer Cassim SC ruled in favour of Kaizer Chiefs, Majavu said he "removed the matter from the roll", and it appeared that would be the end of the saga. However, the PSL decided to review the arbitration ruling of the SA Football Association (Safa).

Depending on the outcome of the review, there is a chance that the PSL could reinstate the initial charges. The charges followed after Chiefs failed to honour DSTV Premiership matches against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows in December. Chiefs had experienced a massive Covid-19 outbreak at the club and were unable to field teams. On Monday evening, Majavu issued a statement, which read: “I hereby provide you with a further update on the disciplinary proceedings involving Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. ALSO READ: SA’s football leaders should forget about their pockets and work to grow the game, says Neil Tovey

“The matter was previously postponed from the 28th to the 30th of March on the understanding and pending the finalisation of the arbitration. “The arbitrator since decided this matter on the 18th of March 2022. Subsequently, thereafter, the league indicated that it would exercise its rights to take the arbitrators’ award on review. “In the light thereof, when the matter resumed before the PSL DC today (Monday), I removed the matter from the roll. I reserved the league prosecutor’s rights to reconsider the matter when the review application is finalised and depending on the outcome thereof.

“In the intervening period, there be will no (further) commentary from myself on this matter, and rather await the outcome of the review process. "As matters stand, the matter before the PSL DC now stands adjourned.” On Monday, the PSL's executive committee (exco) met to discuss the matter of allowing fans to return as spectators at matches after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that stadiums will be opened for professional sports events at 50 percent capacity.

Monday evening, the PSL announced that the meeting had adjourned and issued a statement, which read: “The Premier Soccer League Executive Committee met today, Monday 28 March 2022, to consider the extent to which the Disaster Management Act and Sports, Arts and Culture regulations impact on the League’s Covid-19 regulations to enable the return of spectators to matches.

