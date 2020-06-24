PSL will resume once clubs complete required safety measures, says Madlala

The Premier Soccer League will resume as soon as the clubs complete all the required protocols.

Due to the coronavirus, the league has been put on grinding halt since mid-March. But the PSL has received the green light to resume their activities by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa.

In an interview with IOL Sport, PSL acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mato Madlala stated that they have to follow all the required safety measures for football to resume.

"Resumption of football has conditions. There are some protocols that we need to follow like testing. If they say, it can resume, yes, it can resume but we have to follow certain protocols in order to start," Madlala detailed this morning.

The league will finish in a bio bubble format. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are now favourites to host the national camp.