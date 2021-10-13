PSL won't allow fans to return to stadiums anytime soon

The news came amidst Bafana Bafana’s 1-0 2022 World Cup qualifier win over Ethiopia on Tuesday where 2000 fully vaccinated fans were allowed to attend.

Durban – The Premier Soccer League (PSL) decided on Wednesday that fans will not immediately be permitted to re-enter games.

“Until further notice, the PSL Covid protocol continues to limit attendance to 165 persons required at the match. The Executive committee has targeted the MTN8 final on the 30th October as the ideal match to test the protocols that will be put in place,

“The Executive committee will again meet within the next 7-10 days to access the outcome of the consultation process. The PSL will communicate the approach that will be implemented after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the league governing body also encourage football fans to get vaccinated so that things can eventually return to normalcy.