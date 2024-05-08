PSL WRAP: Golden Arrows hold Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates too good for Chippa United

Goalkeeper Ismail Watenga was the hero on the day as Golden Arrows earned a 0-0 draw from their DStv Premiership clash against champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammardale on Wednesday night. Sundowns were down to 10 men for the entire second half, but they could count themselves unlucky to walk away from the match with just a point, such was their dominance.

The game began with a guard of honour for the newly crowned champions on a night where they were looking to keep their unbeaten run in the league going. The Brazilians were in no rush early on as they patiently kept possession as they looked to break down Steve Komphela's team.

With very little action going on, Sundowns nearly took the lead in the 28th minute when a loose ball found its way to Aubrey Modiba, but he couldn't direct it goalwards, and the score remained goalless. Five minutes later, Matías Esquivel had the perfect opportunity to open the scoring from close range, but he ballooned his effort over the bar.

As the half went on, Sundowns started to grow in confidence and were creating more and more scoring opportunities, but the ball just wouldn’t go into the goal. With the first half approaching its end, Knox Mutizwa was brought down near the touchline by a rash challenge by Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who was very lucky to get away with just a yellow card. This will be a hot topic come Mondaypic.twitter.com/9bwarAk7D2 — Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) May 8, 2024

Neither side, however, was able to find an opening, and the team went into the break level at 0-0. When the second half started, Sundowns were immediately down to 10 men when Mosa Lebusa was given his marching orders for a last ditch tackle on Lungelo Nguse. Despite the red card, Rulani Mokwena’s men continued to dominate, and Ismail Watenga had to be alert in the Arrows goal.

In the 50th minute, a rare lapse of concentration from the champions nearly allowed Arrows to open the scoring, but Nguse wasn’t alert enough, and Nduduzo Sibiya’s cross sailed across the goal. Minutes after coming on as a substitute for Thembinkosi Lorch, Junior Mendieta nearly got on the scoresheet with an effort from distance, but an alert Watenga was able to tip it over the bar. With the game opening up near the end, Nguse had a brilliant chance to win it for Arrows with four minutes left, but instead of finding Mutizwa, who was unmarked, he fired at goal and dragged his shot wide.

At Orlando Stadium, Orlando Pirates claimed all three points against Chippa United thanks to a pair of first half goals by red hot Tshegofatso Mabasa in a 2-0 win. The win saw the Sea Robbers move within a point behind second-placed Stellenbosch FC, who could only manage a 0-0 draw against AmaZulu.