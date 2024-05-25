PSL WRAP: Mamelodi Sundowns miss out on history, Kaizer Chiefs crash out of top eight

Mamelodi Sundowns missed out on the chance to go an entire season unbeaten in the DStv Premiership, while Kaizer Chiefs crashed out of the top eight on the final day of the season on Saturday. Sundowns suffered their first and only loss this term to Cape Town City FC as they spoilt the perfect record of ‘The Invincibles’.

Meanwhile, Chiefs completed their season to forget with their 12th loss in the league this campaign as they fell out of the top eight to 10th place. Orlando Pirates, however, usurped second place on the log from Stellenbosch FC. Pirates drew their match against SuperSport United, while Stellies lost to Richards Bay which allowed the Soweto Giants to move into the lucrative second position and earn Caf Champions League qualification.

At the bottom of the table, Richards Bay confirmed their place in the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs for the 15th-placed team. They will take part in the play-offs in their quest to avoid relegation to the National First Division while Cape Town Spurs have already dropped to the lower division. Here is a summary of the goal action on the final day of the DStv Premiership.

MAMELODI SUNDOWNS 0 V CAPE TOWN CITY FC 1 A rare defensive error from Sundowns gifted Jaedin Rhodes a chance and he made no mistake to give his side the lead on the hour mark. KAIZER CHIEFS 0 V CAPE TOWN SPURS 2 Ashley Cupido scored for Spurs just after the half-hour mark as the Chiefs defence were completely outmuscled.

Michael Morton compounded Chiefs’ misery with a well-taken goal in the 73rd minute, to put his side 2-0 up. SWALLOWS 1 V ROYAL AM 2 Royal AM were first to score as Levy Mashiane caught the Swallows defence napping in the 13th minute. Swallows levelled matters in the 22nd minute as Lindokuhle Mtshali scored a breath-taking goal with a superb strike from just outside the area.

Mtshali, though, received a straight red card in the 35th minute as Swallows were reduced to 10 men for the remainder of the clash. Royal AM reclaimed their lead in the 56th minute as Sabelo Sithole reeled off a shot from inside the box as the Swallows defence left him completely unmarked. RICHARDS BAY 2 V STELLENBOSCH 1 Richards Bay opened the scoring against Stellenbosch in the sixth minute with a goal from Ntsako Makhubela.

It was 2-0 just after the quarter hour mark from a free kick as Yanela Mbuthuma scored from a header for Richards Bay. Stellenbosch pulled a goal back just before the hour mark as Iqraam Rayners gave his side hope of a comeback. POLOKWANE CITY 1 V TS GALAXY 0 Polokwane City grabbed the lead as Oswin Appollis made a good run into the box before finding the back of the net.

AMAZULU 1 V GOLDEN ARROWS 3 Ryan Moon scored with a glancing header for Golden Arrows in the 37th minute. Arrows made it 2-0 just after the break as Siyanda Mthanti snapped up a loose ball in the AmaZulu box. It was raining goals as Arrows scored their third in the 67th minute as Olwethu Ncube struck.

Augustine Kwem scored a consolation goal late on in the encounter for AmaZulu. ORLANDO PIRATES 1 V SUPERSPORT UNITED 1 A quick counter attack from Pirates saw Tshegofatso Mabasa with the easiest of tap-ins in front of an open goal to claim the advantage for his side early on. SuperSport equalised just after the hour mark as Gape Moralo banged in a goal.