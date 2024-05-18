PSL WRAP: Mamelodi Sundowns still unbeaten after win over Stellenbosch, Orlando Pirates beaten

Lesiba Nku scored the only goal of the game as champions Mamelodi Sundowns beat Stellenbosch FC 1-0 in Cape Town to keep their unbeaten run in the league going. Rulani Mokwena’s men are well on course of an “invincible” season as they now have just two games remaining in the season.

While Sundowns’ attackers struggled to break down the men from the Cape Winelands, Ronwen Williams was the hero between the sticks in a nervy encounter that could have ended badly for the champions. The home team had a great opportunity to ahead in the 34th minute after Iqraam Reyners was brought down in the box by Bathusi Aubaas. However, the ever-dependable Reyners’ penalty was saved by the brilliant Williams. As the game approached half time, Sundowns created a number chances themselves, but could not put the ball into Sage Stephens’ goal.

The second half began with both teams having a go at each other and looking to get an opening. The best chance early on in the second stanza fell to Devin Titus, but he blasted his effort over the bar. Ten minutes into the second half, Aubrey Modiba made a brilliant run into the box, and laid off the ball for Peter Shalulile who was in the perfect position to open the scoring. However, the Namibian international failed to connect with the ball, and the score remained level. The Brazilians were growing in confidence, and started making regular visits into the Stellies’ box, but Stephens stood in their way every time.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 65th minute when Nku finished from point blank after a pass across the goal from Thembinkosi Lorch. Anicet Oura had a brilliant opportunity to level the scores when he found himself unmarked in the 18-yard area after a free kick from the right. The Ivorian, however, couldn’t direct his header towards Williams’ goal. Substitute and teen sensation Siyabonga Mabena could have killed off the tie minutes later, but his overzealous effort was wide off the mark. Junior Mendieta also had a chance, but fired wide against his former team.

In the end, Sundowns held on to win the game 1-0. In the other game in the Mother City, Cape Town City hammered relegation-threatened Richards Bay 3-1. Former Kaizer Chiefs man Lorenzo Gordinho opened the scoring in just the second minute for the Citizens, while second half goals from Jaedin Rhodes and Thabiso Kutumela killed off the tie.

Justice Figuareido managed to get a consolation goal deep into stoppage time. At the Mbombela Stadium, Sphiwe Mahlangu scored the only goal of the game as TS Galaxy claimed all three points against the mighty Orlando Pirates. With Stellenbosch losing, Pirates missed an opportunity to move up to second. Jose Riveiro’s men remian third in the league, a mere point behind Stellies.

SuperSport United beat Moroka Swallows 2-0, and AmaZulu were 1-0 winners against Sekhukhune United. Royal AM’s game against Chippa United was goalless, while the clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Polokwane City also ended in a stalemate. Results

Stellenbosch FC 0, Mamelodi Sundowns 1 SuperSport United 2, Moroka Swallows 0 Sekhukhune 0, AmaZulu 1

Kaizer Chiefs 0, Polokwane City 0 Cape Town City 3, Richards Bay 1 Golden Arrows 1, Cape Town Spurs 1