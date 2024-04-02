PSL Wrap: Stellenbosch sink Kaizer Chiefs, while Sundowns score a late winner against Richards Bay

Devin Titus scored the only goal of the game as Stellenbosch FC beat Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in their DStv Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night. Titus’ goal, on the stoke of halt time, sent the Cape Winelands team into second place in the league, and in pole position to claim the last CAF Champions League qualifying spot.

Stellenbosch FC are doing everything right at the moment ✨



With seconds left to play in the first half, Devin Titus applies the finishing touch to a brilliant through ball.



📺 Stream live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x | #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/P7iGXM4fxP — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 2, 2024 In a game where Steve Barker’s men were mostly on the back foot, they were manage to deal the sucker blow that saw them leaving the FNB Stadium with all three points. With seconds left to play in the first half, Titus rant onto Deano van Rooyen’s searching pass to bead Bruce Bvuma in the Chiefs goal.

At Loftus Versfeld, runaway league leaders and reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns needed a very late winner in their clash against Richards Bay. The game looked to be heading towards a stalemate when, with virtually the last kick of the game, Junior Mendieta beat Ugandan international Salim Magoola to steal all three points. As a result, Sundowns maintained their 11-point lead at the top. And with two games in hand, Rulani Mokwena’s men are well on course to winning a seventh consecutive title.

⚽ Sekhukhune 0-1 Cape Town City

⚽ Sekhukhune 1-1 Cape Town City

⚽ Sekhukhune 2-1 Cape Town City

⚽ Sekhukhune 2-2 Cape Town City



The goals are flowing at the Peter Mokaba Stadium 🔥



📺 Stream on DStv: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x | #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/xmTaBD6mde — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 2, 2024 At the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Sekhukhune United and Cape Town City shared the points in a 2-2 draw, in what was arguably the most exciting game on the night. Lehlohonolo’s Sekhukhune were looking for a sixth straight win, but they were denied by a Cape Town City outfit that has also been playing well in recent weeks.

Ahshene Jody Lee opened the scoring in the 23rd minute for the Citizens, but a brace by Linda Mntambo saw Sekhukhune end the first half in front. Heaven Sereetsi scored just past the hour to make it 2-2, and that’s how the game would end.

At the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, AmaZulu and Polokwane City had to settle for a point each after a goalless stalemate. Results Kaizer Chiefs 0, Stellenbosch FC 1

Sekhukhune United 2, Cape Town City 2 Mamelodi Sundowns 1, Richards Bay 0 AmaZulu 0, Polokwane City 0