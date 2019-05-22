Vincent Pule says the team will be working hard to make sure they can win some silverware for the fans. Photo: Bertram Malgas/BackpagePix

Vincent Pule believes it is time for Orlando Pirates to deliver silverware for their supporters after he won an individual award in his debut season with the Buccaneers. Pule walked away with the Goal of the Season award at the Premier Soccer League awards on Sunday at the Durban International Convention Centre.

The skillful winger netted a scorcher in the last game of the season against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium.

Pule joined Pirates at the start of the season from Bidvest Wits. He had a fantastic season with the Sea Robbers. The diminutive winger made 26 appearances, scored eight goals and contributed three assists.

Pule feels that it is time for them to deliver the goods for their own supporters.

“We have to give supporters something next season. We worked hard this season but unfortunately we didn’t get anything.

"We have to work more harder next season. We have to collect more points at home next season in the league.

"We have to work hard together to get more than 57 points," Pule explained.

Pule has become a fan favourite.

“Pirates is a big club. You need to have a big heart to succeed at Pirates. I remember the first day when I got there, I found coach Micho (Sredojevic) and Rhulani (Mokwena). They were sitting together and talking a lot about our previous games at our previous clubs and emphasising our strong and weak points. I immediately felt at home. They made us feel at home. It was an unbelievable feeling when we got there," he added.

Pirates haven’t won a trophy in five years. The Sea Robbers finished second on the standings and were the Telkom Knockout silver medallists.

“We’ve recovered from that disappointment. It was a learning curve for us and we’ve grown.

"When we lost against Baroka FC, we sat down and said, 'look what happened has happened and it is gone, we have to move on'.

"We pushed hard to win the league after losing to Baroka. We played well but unfortunately I think we lost the league when we drew against Cape Town City,” said the midfielder.





Daily News

