CAPE TOWN – When Roland Putsche returned from a long-term injury in October last year one might have thought the Austrian would walk straight back into the Cape Town City first team, such was the impact he had made for the Mother City club in their 2018/19 Premiership campaign.
His former coach, Benni McCarthy, rated him highly, but when the Cape legend was shown the door in the first week of November after a run of poor results, it turned into a different ball game for Putsche, who had signed a two-year contract extension with the Citizens at the start of 2019.
In came Jan Olde Riekerink to replace McCarthy, and Putsche, now fit and raring to go, wasn’t given a look-in by the Dutch tactician.
He did get a start the first game after the departure of McCarthy with Vasili Manousakis standing in for Olde Riekerink, and scored one of the five goals put past Polokwane City in a 5-3 win.
Then Olde Riekerink, now armed with his work permit, took charge and Putsche found himself benched for the rest of the year. But he was back in favour last month for the home fixture with Baroka FC, City winning 1-0.