CAPE TOWN – Roland Putsche is back to full fitness and set to make an impact for Cape Town City when they take on Maritzburg United in a PSL match at Cape Town Stadium tonight (8pm)
The influential midfielder came on as a late substitute in the away defeat to AmaZulu earlier this month.
It was the Austrian’s first bit of action since sustaining a serious knee injury in February that threatened to end his stay with the club after having just signed a contract extension.
He was set to play against Kaizer Chiefs last weekend in the opening round of the Telkom Knockout (TK) that saw the Citizens lose at home on penalties after the game at Cape Town Stadium ended 1-1 after extra time.