Race for second goes down to the wire after SuperSport beat Kaizer Chiefs, Pirates draw

Johannesburg — It will go down to the wire! The team that will finish as the DStv Premiership’s runners-up will be decided on the final day of the season after Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United ended the penultimate round level on 51 points.

Pirates squandered an early lead to draw 1-1 with Sekhukhune United, while SuperSport beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the two games that kicked-off simultaneously (3pm) in Orlando and Rustenburg respectively.

And while the two teams’ fate of finishing second and third on the log respectively will be delayed until the final day of the season, Chiefs completed another disastrous season. Amakhosi will end the season trophy-less — their eighth barren run in a row — and outside the top three as the rebuilding phase under coach Arthur Zwane proved to be fruitless. With Mamelodi Sundowns yet again soaring to another title — their sixth in a row — their arch-rivals, Pirates, Chiefs, and SuperSport had to fight for the bridesmaids’ spot.

And it was Pirates that led the race for the coveted runners-up for the later part of the season, while Chiefs and SuperSport blew hot and cold. Pirates will be disappointed by today’s result after letting their two-point cushion slip — they came here high on confidence, having also beaten arch-rivals Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup semi-final last week. Permutations needed them to win and bank on Chiefs to beat SuperSport to seal the Champions League’s qualification today. But it wasn’t to be — with things not going according to plan all round.

The Sea Robbers were their worst enemies in front of a decent turnout at Orlando as they went into the break level at 1-1 before ultimately drawing the game. Terrence Dzvukamanja continued with his brilliant form in front of goal, diving-heading home an effort which came off the upright following a brilliant Monnapule Saleng delivery. That was Dzvukamanja seventh league goal in just 12 appearances this season, while Saleng’s eighth assist all but motivated why he should be the PSL Footballer of the Season.

In fact, Dzvukamanja nearly extended his tally to eight goals as his acrobatic shot came off the upright in the second half as Pirates threw the kitchen sink at Sekhukhune in search of the lead and winner. Babina Noko, though, pulled off a famous draw courtesy of Edwin Gyimah’s header in the first half, having the Ghanaian headed home Tshegofatso Mabasa’s flicked effort inside the box. With the match ending 1-all, that result will appease the visitors as they’ll fancy their chances of beating the Sea Robbers in the final in the Nedbank Cup final on May 27.

And while Pirates drew with Sekhukhune, SuperSport didn’t leave any stone unturned against Chiefs. So much so that they won 1-0 to end match-day 29 level on 51 points with Pirates. Gamphani Lungu scored his team’s solo goal in the first half after lobbying his effort over Chiefs’ defence and into an empty - Brandon Petersen’s had parried Patrick Maswanganyi deflected effort into his path. While that goal revived SuperSport’s second place finish aspirations, Chiefs’ fears of finishing the season with nothing to show for their season-long efforts were confirmed.