Ramahlwe Mphahlele slaps ‘best player in the league’ Khama Billiat with the honey brush

Durban - Ramahlwe Mphahlele, now in the colours of AmaZulu is set to come up against Kaizer Chiefs for the third time this season when the two teams clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday. AmaZulu are looking to make only their second cup final in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era and will have to beat off the challenge of Chiefs when the pair meet in the second leg of their MTN8 semi-final.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ahead of facing his former team, the 32-year-old Mphahlele has made a startling claim, saying that Amakhosi forward Khama Billiat is the best player in the league.

"For me, without fear of anything, he's still the best player in the PSL. Honestly, show me a better player than him and then maybe we can talk. You know how it goes (in this country), a player goes four or five games without a goal and people start throwing negative words, but for me he's still the best player," claimed Mphahlele. Mphahlele has shared the changeroom with Billiat for more than six years, seeing him emerge into the best players in the league in a trophy-laden period for Mamelodi Sundowns and later on at Chiefs. Billiat, now 32, is undoubtedly one of the best players that has ever graced this league. The former Zimbabwe international forward is just six goals shy of making it a century in the PSL, while also having an incredible assist tally of 95 to his name.

Story continues below Advertisement

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Mphahlele has heeded caution towards the Billiat-led Chiefs attack missing current top-scorer Caleb Bimenyimana through injury. "They have brilliant players, they have Khama back now, they have (Ashley) Du Preez, who is a nightmare, (Keagan) Dolly and (Kgaogelo) Sekgota who can hurt you," explained Mphahlele.

Story continues below Advertisement

"And any of these players could come up on the day and do the job so whether Caleb is there or not it doesn't really matter, they have the personnel to hurt anyone." Amakhosi will need to score at least one goal if they are to have any chance of progressing to the final against either Sundowns or arch rivals Orlando Pirates after they conceded an away goal to Usuthu in the first leg.