The wife of Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza has died. Photo: Itumeleng English/ANA

PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his profound sadness at the death of Mantwa Khoza, wife of Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Orlando Pirates Football Club chairman Irvin Khoza, the presidency said on Saturday. "President Ramaphosa’s thoughts and prayers are with the Khoza family and relatives, as well as the broader club and PSL fraternity during this difficult time," the presidency said in a statement.

“I offer the chairman, Mr Irvin Khoza, my deep sympathy at the loss of a soul mate whose companionship, advice, and support to the chairman was an important contribution, not only personally, but to the most popular sport in our society. May the family and relatives find comfort in the beautiful memories and life shared," Ramaphosa said.

On Friday, the PSL also conveyed its message of condolences to Khoza, saying: "The Premier Soccer League has learnt with shock and sadness about the news of the passing of Ausi Mantwa Khoza, the wife of the PSL Chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza today.

"The Premier Soccer League conveys heartfelt condolences to our Chairman, Dr Khoza and his family during this difficult moment.