The inaugural Carling Knockout might not only be a shot at redemption for a beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs, but for some of their struggling players as well.

Currently on an eight-year trophy drought, Chiefs are under all sorts of pressure to change their fortunes this season and win silverware. But that hasn’t gone according to plan. Amakhosi have been stuttering in the Premiership, while they also missed out on the MTN8. Not all is lost, though.

The league is a marathon, and teams will bank on Mamelodi Sundowns to slip up, while there are still two more domestic trophies to fight for. And these include the Carling Knockout, which will see Chiefs face AmaZulu in the last 16 at FNB Stadium tomorrow. A win for Chiefs will take them a step closer to returning the glory days at the club, while a loss might see their supporters continue to unleash their wrath on them. Chiefs, though, have already thrashed AmaZulu 3-0 at the same venue in the league earlier this season, and therefore are expected to have their number, right?

Striker Ranga Chivaviro was modest in his response, saying it will be a different ball game, so they expected a rather difficult match at the “Calabash”. “Psychologically, yes, it does (give us some motivation). We want to repeat that,” Chivaviro said. “But that’s not to say it will be a walk in the park. We know very well that they are going to come out

guns blazing. Another thing is that it’s a Cup game we’ll play. “And with Cup games, anything will happen. But we know what we must do ... We just want to focus on ourselves and progress to the next round.” It was never easy going, so perhaps it’s time for all the players – especially those who are on the fringes – to raise their hands and win the match and eventually the trophy.

Chivaviro is one of the players who are yet to contribute this campaign, having arrived at the club with lofty billing from Marumo Gallants during the close season. The 30-year-old forward is not denying that he has had a slow start to life at Chiefs, having also struggled with injuries, but he knows his fortunes can still change – perhaps starting in the new Cup competition. “I am looking forward to opening my account. Yes, there’s pressure, but as an experienced player, I know these things happen,” said Chivaviro, who scored 17 goals last season. “It’s up to me to keep my mind level, understanding that there are rough patches and waiting for a chance to start scoring.

“I believe once I score, it’s going to continue. But for now, as painful as it is that I haven’t hit the back of the net, I am patient with myself. I understand that these kinds of things happen in football.” Sure, Chivaviro must be easy on himself and improve, but Chiefs’ fans are not a patient bunch. An angry group of supporters pelted coach Molefi Ntseki with objects after three losses this season.