Raymond Mdaka backs Marumo Gallants to spring a surprise in Confederation Cup quarter against Pyramids FC

Johannesburg - Marumo Gallants coach Raymond Mdaka has vowed to set his side up to bring the heat when they compete in the second leg of their Confederation Cup quarter-final clash. Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will welcome Egyptian side Pyramids to the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday as they look to finish the job after late disappointment in the away leg.

The South African side led for 35 minutes after in-form striker Ranga Chivaviro had given them the lead, but a lapse in concentration saw them concede a stoppage-time equaliser and blow what would have been a precious advantage ahead of the second leg. Mdaka, who held the ropes alongside Dylan Kerr since January, lamented the missed opportunity of returning with the lead but promised that his side would take it to Pyramids once again.

“We wanted a win so that when we come back at home we could have an easy game and go to the semi-finals but we managed to get a draw, which I think was a game we should’ve won,” he said. He then added: “We expect to put more against them on Sunday so that we can be able to reach the semifinals.”

The Limpopo-based outfit has had a Confed Cup journey to marvel at (with the exclusion of off-field issues) as they continue to go pound-for-pound with some of the strongest teams on the continent, a trend that has spilt over to their domestic endeavours. Gallants began the turn of the year at the foot of the DStv premiership table but have since fought their way back into the 13th spot, albeit having played more games than their relegation counterparts. Bahlane Ba Ntwa has lost just one of their last ten outings in all competitions, claiming five draws and four victories in that same period.