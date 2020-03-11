Real Kingsout to cause a cup shock

DURBAN – National First Division outfit, Real Kings, are out to cause a major upset against Absa Premiership title challengers Bidvest Wits in their Nedbank Cup quarter-final on Friday. Mike Lukhubeni, the head coach of Kings, is confident that they will dump Wits out of South Africa’s premier cup tournament. “At home I must be a winner. If I can’t win away, I have to take a point. If I play at home, it is a must win there’s no compromise in that,” Lukhubeni explained, oozing with confidence. Kings have multiple reasons to believe that they can beat Wits. The Clever Boys – who played Black Leopards in the Premiership last night – have struggled in their past few games, while Kings are brimming with confidence after getting the better of Jomo Cosmos this past weekend in the first division.

They are also the last hope of KwaZulu-Natal in the competition and one of the few clubs from lower divisions are left in the competition.

“I have no doubt that we will pull through.

"We are going to surprise a lot of people on Friday.

“It is very important to do well at home. When I’m playing at home, you can’t beat me at my house. I can’t run to the neighbour, I have to protect my house. I can’t just run and ask the neigbhour to help me. I need to stand and fight for myself. Wits are coming in to our house. They must feel the pain,” he added.

And with the likes of of Edward Manqele, Mpho Sekola, Mbulelo Wambi and Patrick Nyame all competing to book their spot in the starting 11, Kings have a ruthless edge that could serve them well this weekend.

“If you are pulling a trailer at training, I’m also pulling a trailer at the game. That’s how it works. I don’t look at names.

“If the senior players were doing well previously in the PSL, when were they doing well? They were doing well somewhere not here at Real Kings. They have to do well here at Kings.

“They must do well here at training. A Winning team you must see here at training. If you want to be the winner, you must be the winner even if you are walking in the street. There’s no way where you just going to be a winner in 90 minutes,” Lukhubeni elaborated.

The Mercury