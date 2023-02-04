Record-breaking Sundowns beat Pirates to take a step closer to sixth consecutive title

Johannesburg — Mamelodi Sundowns won their 15th league game in a row as they beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 at a sold out Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday. Sundowns’ win was far from pretty, with Pirates dominating most of the possession, but it was sweeter that it came at the backyard of their rivals.

Story continues below Advertisement

With this victory, the Brazilians extended their lead to 24 points at the top of the pile, setting them up nicely for their record sixth consecutive DStv Premiership title. This was also the best homecoming for coach Rhulani Mokwena, whose team will turn their focus to the Caf Champions League group stage next few days. For Pirates, though, playing Champions League football remains the ultimate dream next season. But they’ll know that they’ll have to do better up front.

That they failed to score today was disappointing after scoring nine goals in their last three wins in a row after the arrival of striker coach Scott Chickelday. Coach Jose Riveiro will take positives from this game after their performance, but he'll probably be disappointed by the refereeing of Masixole Bambiso. Both Pirates and Sundowns had come into this game having enjoyed a purple patch, but it was the latter that duly wore to the favourite’s tag though.

Story continues below Advertisement

And the champions kept that tag in hunt of an unprecedented 15th win in a row that Rhulani Mokwena sent out his best players against his former club. Mokwena had used a makeshift team in their last two matches, rubbing salt salt to the wounds of their haters who've bemoaned their financial muscles. So as Ronwen Williams and Teboho Mokoena returned in goals and midfield, Sundowns were almost assured to build from the back, exploiting spaces.

Story continues below Advertisement

But Pirates’ coach Jose Riveiro looked to have anticipated that threat as he started with trio Thabang, Monare, Miguel Timm and Goodman Mosele. Sundowns, though, hit the top gear from the onset as Cassius Mailula put his side ahead in the sixth minute after a very clumsy clearance from Mosele. Pirates didn’t despair though as their fans cheered them on with every foray, with Monnapule Saleng was a thorn in the flesh for Sundowns’ defence.

Albeit their dominance, chances were few and far in between for Pirates that the stadium erupted after Thabang Monare looked to be fouled in the box. But referee Masixole Bambiso didn’t heed to the call as Pirates had to find other means to breach Williams’ defence that have been solid thi season. The resumption of the game saw Pirates continue with their dominance as Saleng and captain Innocent Maela were dictating traffic on their left flank.

Those exploits, which kept 'the Ghost' on their feet, didn't yield any fruits, while substitute Vincent Pule was unlucky after he rattled the upright. But after chasing the ball for the better part of the second half, Mailula nearly brought Orlando to deafening silence after twisting and turning in the box. However, Mailula’s final goal was brilliantly saved by Sipho Chaine, giving the Sea Robbers some hope heading into the last minutes of action at home