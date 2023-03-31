Red-hot Orlando Pirates looking to inflict more misery on wounded Richards Bay

Durban – An Orlando Pirates outfit looking to continue their impressive recent league form will travel to the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi for what is expected to be a difficult encounter against Richards Bay. The battle between the two sides kicks off at 3pm, and will see a Natal Rich Boyz side desperate for points attempt a confidence-boosting result against one of the “big boys” in the league.

Prior to the international break, the Buccaneers had recorded an outstanding set of results, claiming eight victories in their last ten matches in all competition, a run that saw them make ground on CAF qualifications and book a spot in the quarter-final stage of the Nedbank Cup. Jose Riveiro’s men halted second-placed SuperSport United in their most recent fixture, another victory in Durban could take them from third to second place in the DStv premiership standings with under seven games remaining until the end of the season. For Richards Bay, the harsh realities of plying your trade in top-flight football have been realised following a dream first-round start.

The premiership "new boys" have suddenly become the "whipping boys" considering their current torrid six-game losing streak in all competitions and an eight-game winless run. It has been an eventful last few weeks at the KwaZulu Natal-based club, tragically losing their captain and leader Siphamandla Mtolo in a training session. The club have also made technical team readjustments, dismantling the co-coaching set-up established in the early parts of the season and appointing Vasili Manousakis as the sole head coach and Pitso Dladla as one of his assistants.

Manousaki will lead the Natal Rich Boyz for the first time against Pirates and will hope a certain element of "change in leadership" will spark a performance from his boys. If Richards Bay are to better their first-round scoreless draw against the Sea Robbers, they’ll need the exploits of former Buccaneer Luvuyo Memela and striker Somila Ntsundwana The pair, having featured in almost all of this side’s matches, have combined on countless occasions for their side this season and were huge contributors to the club’s fairytale run at the beginning of the season.

For Pirates, the form of Monnapule Saleng alongside the returning Thembinkosi Lorch will terrify the hosts. Saleng, a contender for Footballer of the Season, has managed a resounding 16 goal involvements (12 goals, 4 assists) in 20 outings in all competitions this season, earning him a call-up to the national team. @ScribeSmiso